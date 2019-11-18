Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been named the SEC’s freshman of the week.
It’s the third time this season that the former Oak Grove standout has won or shared the honor.
Plumlee rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns in the Rebels’ 58-37 loss to LSU Saturday night. The Tigers went into the game allowing just 100.7 rushing yards on average – No. 2 in the SEC and No. 13 nationally – before the Rebels rushed for 402.
Plumlee became just the fifth SEC quarterback over the last 20 seasons with four rushing touchdowns in a game. The last time an Ole Miss player rushed for four or more touchdowns was Dexter McCluster vs. Tennessee in 2009. He is the first QB to rush for at least 200 yards against the AP No. 1 team since Vince Young did it in the 2006 Rose Bowl vs. USC.
He is also the first quarterback to rush for 200-plus yards on LSU since Cam Newton in 2010. With his four TDs vs. the Tigers, Plumlee extended his freshman rushing touchdown record (11), as well as his freshman overall TD record (15).