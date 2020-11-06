ELLISTOWN • East Union used a strong second quarter of offense on Friday night to defeat O’Bannon 57-6 in the opening round of the Class 2A football playoffs.
The Urchins scored three touchdown in less than eight minutes to break open the game. They held only an eight-point lead after the first period.
“We started out a little sloppy, obviously they (O’Bannon) lined up a whole lot differently than any game we saw tape on, so it took us a minute to figure out what they were trying to do, but after we got things kinda settled down I felt pretty good about it,” East Union coach Todd Lott said.
Colton Plunk ran 54 yards on the first play from scrimmage for the Urchins and then added a second score a minute later on a 2-yard run. Edgar Zapata set up the second touchdown with his fumble recovery at the O’Bannon 13.
Plunk added his third touchdown with 7:59 left in the first half on his 5-yard run. Hayden Roberts ran in the two-point conversion for the 22-6 lead.
Rett Johnson was responsible for the final two scores of the half as he hit Thad Bell on a 19-yard strike and later found Roberts on a 75-yard play to send the teams to the locker room with East Union leading 36-6.
East Union (8-1) moves on to the second round of 2A playoffs and will travel to play JZ George, 28-13 winners over Pisgah.
Extra Points
Turning Point: East Union’s second quarter outburst of 22 points decided the contest and gave East Union a 36-6 lead at the half.
Point Man: Plunk had 14 carries for 132 yards and four touchdowns which covered 54, 2, 5 and 4 yards.
Talking Point: “The keys tonight were just to do our job and take care of the football, that’s what we preach everyday in practice and if you keep doing those things, eventually you are going to wind up where you want to be.” – East Union coach Todd Lott
Notes
• East Union quarterback Rett Johnson was 7 of 9 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns with the longest score being 75 yards.
• Thad Bell and Hayden Roberts had a touchdown reception each. Bell’s covered 19 yards and Roberts hauled in a 75-yarder.
• Hayden Frazier came off the bench to score two second-half touchdowns for the Urchins.