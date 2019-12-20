TUPELO • The Pontotoc Warriors have fared well as the underdog this season.
Pontotoc beat No. 1-ranked Starkville, 58-47, on Friday night in the Tupelo Shootout. The win is Pontotoc’s second of the season over a Daily Journal No.1-ranked team, having beaten Tupelo earlier this season.
The Warriors got two huge performances off the bench. Freshman center Gavin Brinker scored a game-high 15 points while junior guard Dejarious Scott added 12 points.
“We looked like we had the jitters in the first couple of minutes, but after that the guys saw that we could matchup and compete with them,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “We hit some really big shots and I’m just excited we could play a complete game against a really solid team.”
Starkville (7-2) asserted its physicality and took a 8-2 lead after two and a half minutes, but Pontotoc (9-5) started to get physical right back and finished the quarter on a 7-2 run.
Manoj Nickson hit a 3-pointer and Scott scored with five seconds left to cut Starkville’s lead to 10-9 going into the second quarter.
After Pontotoc tied it up at 12, Starkville jumped ahead 22-15 with four minutes left in the half. Scott then scored five-straight points and Nickson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to tie the game, 23-23, at half.
“We tried to take advantage of all that pressure they put up front with back door cuts and we were just able to make shots,” Tipler said. “We ran the floor when some of their bigs didn’t get back fast enough and got some easy baskets.”
That run continued in the second half, and Pontotoc went up 32-23 early in the third quarter. Starkville cut it to six points, but late baskets by Scott and Brinker put Pontotoc up 43-33 going into the fourth.
Starkville’s Jamarvious Phillips scored six-straight points to start the fourth quarter, but Brinker scored six points while Scott and Rock Robinson combined to make 7 of 8 free-throw attempts down the stretch to secure the win.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc used a 17-1 run across the second and third quarters to take a 32-23 lead.
Point Man: Twelve of Brinker’s 15 points came in the second half.
Talking Point: “There is no ceiling on this team. We just keep going up. All these teams are sleeping on us because we started the season bad, but we have it going now.” – Brinker.