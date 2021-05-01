PEARL – Pontotoc got off to a strong start at the state track and field championship meet on Saturday, then outpointed St. Stanislaus 103-89 for the MHSAA Class 4A boys championship.
“It was a great combination of everybody involved,” said Pontotoc coach Brian Morgan. “It started early with our field events. Then our guys took the momentum and ran with it, pun intended.”
Logan Moore cleared 14 feet to win the vault, the first event completed, to gibe Pontotoc an early lead. Marty Ree was seeded fourth in the long jump, but finished second. Kyleal McShan, seeded sixth in the triple jump, took third.
Pontotoc won one other event, the 3200 relay, but built up a high score with strong finishes in several other events.
The Warriors got a big boost in the 1600. Cooper Parmer, seeded eighth, was second and Freddy Porter, the sixth seed, was second. That's 10 points more than their seeded positions. Both had personal bests by more than eight seconds.
“I'm so proud of all of these guys and the great senior leadership. What a wonderful group of guys to coach.” Morgan said.
Other athletes from Northeast Mississippi who won events at the 2A/4A/6A meet were Chase Rose of Oxford in the 6A 800 and 1600, J. T. Posey of Tupelo in the 6A 3200, Tannar Broadway of Mantachie in the 2A 110 hurdles, Curt Carman of Tishomingo in the 4A 800, DeCameron Knox of New Albany in the 4A triple jump and Micah Fugham of East Union in he 2A pole vault.
Oxford finished fifth and Tupelo was 12th in the 6A boys meet.
Girls
Pontotoc came close to a double, edged out by Raymond 80-78. Based on earlier North and South championship results, Raymond was 20 points better.
“They made up 18 points on the day,” Morgan said of his girls team. “Overachieving is the name of this group today.”
Pontotoc trailed Raymond 77-68 going into the final event, the 1600 relay. Pontotoc ran away with the race, wining by nearly nine second. But Raymond survived a collision yards short of the finish line for sixth place and three points needed to win the championship.
Pontotoc had one other first, by Mackaly Brown in the 110 hurdles.
Other winners from Northeast Mississippi: Raychel Sanders or Mooreville in the 4A 1600 and 3200, Brookelyn Morgan of Tupelo in the 6A 3200, Catherine Truemper of New Albany in the 4A 300 hurdles, Bailey Siddell of Tupelo in the 6A 300 hurdles, Hannah Sanders of Mooreville in the 4A 800, Zariah Patterson of Corinth in the 4A discus, Hailey Manning of Mississippi School for Math & Science in the 2A girls discus and Mooreville's 3200 relay team.
Mooreville finished third in 4A and Tupelo was fourth in 6A.
Other team winners were Pearl in 6A boys, Clinton in 6A girls and St. Patrick in 2A boys and girls.
The Class 1A/3A/5A meet will be held Monday.