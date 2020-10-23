PONTOTOC • The Pontotoc Warriors stood triumphant on Friday night in a 24-21 victory over the Itawamba AHS Indians to claim the Division 2-4A crown.
Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter praised his team’s toughness after the victory.
“Man, this team has wanted it all week long,” Carter said. “The team made plays on both sides of the ball. We turned the ball over more than we usually do, but we’ll get that fixed next week.”
Shortly after the second quarter began, with his team trailing 14-7, Pontotoc offensive coordinator Corey Armstrong drew up a screen pass that resulted in his sons connecting on a scoring play, with Conner throwing to older brother Cade.
“Cade has always been our guy to throw to for the four years he’s started. He’s made the plays for us, and we’ve trusted Conner to make the big throws,” Corey Armstrong said. “We’ve gone over that play so many times, not just in the film room, but at the house too while we were off due to the quarantine.
“It definitely paid off tonight.”
Although Friday night was a business night for the coaching staff, Coach Armstrong couldn’t help but feel proud of his two sons.
“As a dad, when I called the play I hoped, ‘Oh gosh, I hope the boys do this right,’” Armstrong said. “As a coach, I’m very happy and still able to wear my ‘dad hat’ and be proud of them. It’s real fun.”
The Warriors extended their lead when Conner Armstrong connected with Nic Townsend for a 15-yard touchdown with five minutes left in the game.
Itawamba started to claw their way back to just a three-point deficit when Ty Davis hit Isaac Smith for a 5-yard score with three minutes left.
In the first quarter, Davis ran for a short touchdown and hooked up with Tae Chandler for a 65-yard score.
Following the extra point, the Indians attempted the onside kick. It was recovered by Pontotoc’s Hayden Kyle, and the Warriors ran out the clock.
“They’re a really good football team, hats off to them,” Carter said of Itawamba. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we met them again in the playoffs.”
Pontotoc (7-1, 4-0), they will close out the regular season on the road against Shannon on Friday night. IAHS (4-4, 3-1) will be in Fulton for senior night festivities against Caledonia.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Kentrel Peters’ interception in the red zone towards the end of the first half helps Pontotoc take a 17-14 lead into intermission.
Point Man: Pontotoc QB Conner Armstrong accounted for two of the Warriors’ touchdowns on Friday night.
Talking Point: “When we went into the locker room up by three, we knew how we could play and close out this game and that’s what we did tonight.” – Pontotoc QB Conner Armstrong