ACKERMAN • Amber McCoy was not expecting the ball to come to her.
But it did, and she came through.
McCoy hit a layup with 2.6 seconds left to lift Pontotoc’s girls past Germantown, 57-56, in the Mid-Mississippi Classic at Choctaw County on Saturday afternoon.
“It happened out of nowhere and I didn’t see it coming,” McCoy said. “It was great pass and I was able to finish the lay-up and happy that we won.”
Pontotoc held Germantown held to one point in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
The Lady Warriors ended the game on a 10-1 run. Pontotoc had three players foul out in the fourth quarter, including Charleston Southern signee DeeDee Shepherd.
“We finally had some energy and had our backs to the wall, and they decided to get after it and play,” said Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard. “Amber needed a game like this she’s been struggling for confidence, but she’s finally coming into game form and she played well for us.”
Samya Brooks had a game-high 15 points to lead Pontotoc, while Sky Vaughn added 13 points and McCoy chipped in 12 points for the Lady Warriors (18-3), No. 2 in last week’s Daily Journal rankings.
“We needed a game like that with the adversity we had to deal with,” Heard said. “We had others step up big for us like Samya and Sky and that was huge. We are now solely prepared to make that playoff run and that was a playoff-type game.”
Madison Booker had 13 points to lead Germantown (18-4).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Amber McCoy got a pass from Jadyn Spears and make the lay-up with 2.6 seconds left to give Pontotoc the 57-56 lead.
Point Maker: McCoy had 12 points and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Talking Point: “All I told them was let’s get in space and have a scorer around the basket,” Heard said. “There was no special play call just get around the basket and see if we could get to the free throw line.”