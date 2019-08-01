cole smith mug

SMITH

Former Pontotoc standout center Cole Smith has transferred from LSU to Mississippi State.

An MSU spokesman confirmed that Smith will begin practicing with the Bulldogs as a walk-on on Friday and is ineligible to play this fall due to NCAA transfer rules. He will be placed on scholarship beginning in January.

Smith played a total of 12 offensive snaps for the Tigers last season in wins over Ole Miss and Rice. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder entered the transfer portal in late June.

Smith’s father, Brent, lettered as an offensive lineman at Mississippi State from 1993-96 and played nine seasons in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted in the third round.

Logan Lowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus