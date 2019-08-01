Former Pontotoc standout center Cole Smith has transferred from LSU to Mississippi State.
An MSU spokesman confirmed that Smith will begin practicing with the Bulldogs as a walk-on on Friday and is ineligible to play this fall due to NCAA transfer rules. He will be placed on scholarship beginning in January.
Smith played a total of 12 offensive snaps for the Tigers last season in wins over Ole Miss and Rice. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder entered the transfer portal in late June.
Smith’s father, Brent, lettered as an offensive lineman at Mississippi State from 1993-96 and played nine seasons in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted in the third round.
Logan Lowery