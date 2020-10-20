PONTOTOC – Kensley Nowicki was crying. De’Aisha Browner struggled to find the right words. And Annie McGregor couldn’t stop smiling.
Ten years into its existence, Pontotoc’s volleyball team is on the brink of a state championship. The Lady Warriors knocked off Corinth 3-1 (25-10, 27-25, 23-25, 25-19) in the Class 4A state semifinals on Tuesday night.
This is a team that just three years ago won only three matches.
“This game tonight is a culmination of the last 10 years we’ve had a program,” said McGregor, who’s in her ninth year as head coach. “If we didn’t start 10 years ago, we’re not here tonight.”
Pontotoc (18-4), the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked team, will face Vancleave at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Clinton High School for the state title.
The final hurdle to Pontotoc’s first championship appearance was by no means easy, despite the strong first set. Corinth (11-5) fought back and made a match of it behind the play of Kate Nakagawa.
The senior was stymied early at the net but adjusted and finished the night with 19 kills. But on the whole, Pontotoc controlled the net, with Browner recording seven kills and 11 blocks.
“Our whole game plan against them was to shut (Nakagawa) down,” McGregor said. “It was stay on Kate and don’t let her hit.”
Asked about her role in that game plan, all Browner could say was, “I’m just at a loss for words right now.”
Nowicki, a senior like Browner, remembers well the tough times this team endured in recent years. But she was still surprised at how easily the tears flowed following the match.
“I love this atmosphere with everybody, and I’m really sad that I won’t be back to play in this gym again,” Nowicki said. “But I’m excited, so they’re happy tears, too, to go on to Clinton and play.”
Nowicki recorded 10 kills, and Pontotoc had 46 kills as a team. Audrey Hamill pitched in 12 kills.
After the first set, Corinth stayed right with Pontotoc the rest of the way. The home Lady Warriors finally put the visitors away by scoring the final five points of the fourth set.
Browner had two blocks and a kill during that closing stretch.
As much as Pontotoc has been through over the years, Corinth has dealt with a lot just this year: the loss of seven seniors, a new coach hired in July, and a midseason quarantine.
“This is a team that has a lot of heart and that does not give up and isn’t afraid to fight through some obstacles,” said coach Emma Heubi. “It’s some girls with some incredible heart.”