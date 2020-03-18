The organizers of Northeast Mississippi’s most popular spring 10-kilometer races are all in wait-and-see mode.
There are no plans at this time to cancel the 2020 editions of those events.
The Double Decker Spring Run in Oxford, scheduled for April 25, signals the start of three-consecutive Saturdays with popular 10k races in the region. The Corinth Coca-Cola Classic 10k is set for May 2, followed by Tupelo’s Gum Tree Run on May 9.
And right now, plans for all of those dates remain up in the air.
“It’s very complicated,” said Kenneth Williams, founder of the Coke 10k. “Things are changing by the hour. … We don’t want to rush into making a decision any faster than we have to.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Sunday that no gatherings of 50 or more people take place for at least the next eight weeks to help limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of midday on Wednesday, the Double Decker 10k and 5k had 383 online registrants, the Coke 10k had 949 registered runners and the Gum Tree 10k and 2k had 105.
“We’re not looking to make a decision right now,” Double Decker race director Pam Swain said on Tuesday, a position she underscored in a text to the Daily Journal on Wednesday. “We will reschedule, we would not cancel.”
This year would mark the 25th running of the Oxford event.
It’s the same wait-and-see situation in Corinth, where the Coke 10k is preparing for its 39th running.
“The only thing we have decided for sure is that we don’t intend to cancel,” said race director Mona Lisa Grady. “We want to provide the race for our community.”
In Tupelo, race director Jennifer Martin said she is determined not to cancel the event. “We’re sitting and waiting and watching and hoping we don’t have to cancel. This year’s race may look different, but we’re eager to hold the event.”
This would be the 43rd Gum Tree Run, which includes a 10k race and 2k fun run.
However, a scheduling conflict in 2005 led to no Gum Tree race that year – and illustrates a potential problem in any of the area’s races trying to reschedule for later in the year in an environment where many events may be scrambling once the federal government gives the all-clear.