Mississippi State claimed its fifth victory over the season by beating Abilene Christian 45-7 for homecoming on Saturday. The Daily Journal caught up with junior safety Fred Peters, freshman cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., redshirt freshman safety Shawn Preston Jr., senior quarterback Tommy Stevens and junior running back Kylin Hill after the game. 

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus