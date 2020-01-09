Mississippi State stumbled for the second time in conference play Wednesday night and fell at Alabama, 90-69. After the game, head coaches Ben Howland and Nate Oats spoke along with Bulldog players Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard II and Crimson Tide players Kira Lewis Jr. and Galin Smith.
web only
Postgame interviews: Alabama
Tags
Logan Lowery
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.