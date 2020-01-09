Mississippi State stumbled for the second time in conference play Wednesday night and fell at Alabama, 90-69. After the game, head coaches Ben Howland and Nate Oats spoke along with Bulldog players Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard II and Crimson Tide players Kira Lewis Jr. and Galin Smith. 

