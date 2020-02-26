  • By Logan Lowery Daily Journal

Mississippi State

Mississippi State kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with an 80-73 win over Alabama on Tuesday night. Head coaches Ben Howland and Nate Oats offered their thoughts along with Bulldog players Reggie Perry, Tyson Carter and Robert Woodard II. 

