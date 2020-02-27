  • By Logan Lowery Daily Journal

Mississippi State

No. 8 Mississippi State won 8-4 over Alcorn State on Wednesday after losing 8-4 to Texas Southern the previous day. Shortstop Jordan Westburg, starting pitcher Houston Harding and head coach Chris Lemonis shared their thoughts about where things stand as they prepare to hit the road for the first time. 

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus