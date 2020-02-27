No. 8 Mississippi State won 8-4 over Alcorn State on Wednesday after losing 8-4 to Texas Southern the previous day. Shortstop Jordan Westburg, starting pitcher Houston Harding and head coach Chris Lemonis shared their thoughts about where things stand as they prepare to hit the road for the first time.
web only
Postgame interviews: Alcorn State
- By Logan Lowery Daily Journal
Logan Lowery
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.