Mississippi State took a 56-23 drubbing at No. 7 Auburn on Saturday in the Bulldogs' first true road game of the season. After the game, senior tight end Farrod Green, senior safety Jaquarius Landrews, senior center Darryl Williams, junior defensive end Kobe Jones and freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader spoke about what went wrong.
web only
Postgame interviews: Auburn
Tags
Logan Lowery
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.