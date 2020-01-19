  • By Logan Lowery Daily Journal

Mississippi State

Mississippi State won its second straight game on Saturday night by blowing out Georgia, 91-59. Head coaches Ben Howland and Tom Crean talked after the game along with MSU standouts Nick Weatherspoon, Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II. 

