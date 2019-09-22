Mississippi State won its conference opener 28-13 against Kentucky on Saturday. The Daily Journal caught up with freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader, junior offensive guard Dareuan Parker, junior linebacker Erroll Thompson, senior wide receiver Deddrick Thomas, junior running back Kylin Hill and junior cornerback Cameron Dantzler to get their thoughts on the bounce-back victory.
web only
Postgame interviews: Kentucky
Tags
Logan Lowery
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.