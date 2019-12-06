Mississippi State saw its 26 game non-conference winning streak at home come to a close Thursday night in a 74-67 defeat at the hands of Louisiana Tech. MSU head coach Ben Howland breaks down the game along with senior guard Tyson Carter.
Postgame interviews: Louisiana Tech
Logan Lowery
