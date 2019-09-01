Mississippi State claimed a 38-28 victory over Louisiana inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday to open the season. After the game, the Daily Journal caught up with cornerback Cameron Dantzler, wide receivers Austin Williams and Osirus Mitchell, linebacker Erroll Thompson, quarterback Tommy Stevens and punter Tucker Day to talk about the win.
Postgame interviews: Louisiana
Logan Lowery
