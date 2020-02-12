  • By Logan Lowery Daily Journal

Mississippi State

Ole Miss won its third straight game at home over Mississippi State 83-58 on Tuesday night thanks in part to a 50-point second half. Head coaches Kermit Davis and Ben Howland spoke after the game along with Breein Tyree and Khadim Sy of the Rebels and Robert Woodard II and D.J. Stewart Jr. from the Bulldogs. 

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

