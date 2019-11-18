Mississippi State improved to 4-0 following an 82-59 victory over New Orleans on Sunday afternoon. Sophomores KeyShawn Feazell and Robert Woodard II along with freshman Iverson Molinar and head coach Ben Howland breakdown the Bulldogs' win. 

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus