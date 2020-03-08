Mississippi State closed out the regular season with a 69-44 win over Ole Miss to secure the No. 4 seed and earn a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. Head coaches Ben Howland and Kermit Davis Jr. discussed the game with the media along with MSU players Reggie Perry, Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter.
web only
Postgame interviews: Ole Miss-MSU
- By Logan Lowery Daily Journal
Tags
Logan Lowery
