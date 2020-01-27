No. 9 Mississippi State won its 12th consecutive game against rival Ole Miss on Sunday, 80-39. Head coaches Vic Schaefer and Yolett McPhee-McCuin shared their comments after the game along with Bulldog players Jordan Danberry, Jessika Carter and Xaria Wiggins.
Postgame interviews: Ole Miss-MSU
- Logan Lowery
