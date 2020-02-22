  • By Logan Lowery Daily Journal

Mississippi State

No. 10 Mississippi State rallied with a six-run eighth inning to down Oregon State 6-2 on Friday. Sophomore left fielder Brandon Pimentel and graduate pitcher Carlisle Koestler commented after the game along with coach Chris Lemonis. 

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus