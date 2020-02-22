No. 10 Mississippi State rallied with a six-run eighth inning to down Oregon State 6-2 on Friday. Sophomore left fielder Brandon Pimentel and graduate pitcher Carlisle Koestler commented after the game along with coach Chris Lemonis.
web only
Postgame interviews: Oregon State (Friday)
- By Logan Lowery Daily Journal
Tags
Logan Lowery
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
National Sports News
Popular
-
Olive Branch arrest could solve Verona mystery
-
Blessing others: Tupelo woman aims to give away 4,000 prom dresses, tuxes
-
Where is Marc Cobb?: Search yields no answers for missing Fulton man
-
Scarlet's Donuts closing South Gloster store
-
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton endorses Michael Bloomberg for president