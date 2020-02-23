  • Logan Lowery

Mississippi State

No. 10 Mississippi State took the series against Oregon State on Saturday with a 7-4 victory. Redshirt freshman pitcher Christian MacLeod and junior first baseman Josh Hatcher made their comments after the game along with head coach Chris Lemonis. 

