Mississippi State

Mississippi State completed a three-game sweep of Quinnipiac with an 8-4 victory on Sunday. Shortstop Jordan Westburg and winning pitcher David Dunlavey spoke after the game along with head coach Chris Lemonis about the series as well as their national midweek matchup with Texas Tech in Biloxi. 

