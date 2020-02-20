  • By Logan Lowery Daily Journal

Mississippi State survived a wild finish to win 79-76 over South Carolina on Wednesday. Head coaches Ben Howland and Frank Martin offered their thoughts after the game along with Bulldog players D.J. Stewart Jr., Nick Weatherspoon and Abdul Ado. 

