  • Logan Lowery

Mississippi State

Mississippi State claimed its fifth-straight SEC victory against Tennessee on Saturday, 86-73. Head coaches Ben Howland and Rick Barnes broke down the game afterwards along with Bulldog standouts Reggie Perry, Nick Weatherspoon and D.J. Stewart Jr.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus