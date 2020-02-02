Mississippi State claimed its fifth-straight SEC victory against Tennessee on Saturday, 86-73. Head coaches Ben Howland and Rick Barnes broke down the game afterwards along with Bulldog standouts Reggie Perry, Nick Weatherspoon and D.J. Stewart Jr.
Postgame interviews: Tennessee
Logan Lowery
Logan Lowery
