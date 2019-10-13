Mississippi State lost its second straight game and fell to 3-3 overall following a 20-10 defeat at Tennessee on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader, senior center Darryl Williams and senior safety Brian Cole share their comments about the game.
Postgame interviews: Tennessee
Logan Lowery
