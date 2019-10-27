Mississippi State fell 49-30 at Texas A&M on Saturday, marking the fourth straight loss for the Bulldogs. The Daily Journal caught up with freshman cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader, senior safety Jaquarius Landrews and junior running back Kylin Hill following the game. 

