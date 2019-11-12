No. 10 Mississippi State improved to 2-0 on the young season with an 82-46 victory over UT Martin on Monday. Sophomores Jessika Carter and Xaria Wiggins and freshman Aliyah Matharu spoke following the game along with head coach Vic Schaefer. 

