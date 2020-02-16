  • By Logan Lowery Daily Journal

Mississippi State

No. 10 Mississippi State secured a series win on opening weekend with a 6-2 victory over Wright State on Saturday. The freshmen battery of Christian MacLeod and Logan Tanner talked after the game along with head coach Chris Lemonis and pitching coach Scott Foxhall. 

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

