OXFORD – Potts Camp saw its chances of the MHSAA Class 2A title disappear in what seemed like the blink of an eye on Friday.
Coahoma County defeated Potts Camp, 56-36, in the 2A state championship held at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It’s the third state title in the last four years for the Red Panthers (24-10).
Coahoma County’s Markevious Holmes drained a 3-pointer on the Red Panthers’ first possession, and Christopher Abby hit four 3-pointers in a 94-second span as Coahoma County raced out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter.
Potts Camp (24-8) made two baskets late in the quarter to make it 21-8, but the damage was done.
“We dug ourselves a hole,” Potts Camp coach Jeremy Dillard said. “Abby shot it as well as you can possibly shoot it. I’m very proud of my guys. They fought back, but between Abby and (Ben) Galmore, it just wasn’t enough. We had a really good year.”
Kedavian Faulkner and Mitchell Saulsberry helped cut the lead to nine points in the second quarter, but Coahoma County pushed it back to double digits and carried a 44-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Red Panthers led by 18 in the third, but Faulkner had five straight points in the last minute to cut the lead to 44-31.
The Cardinals cut the lead to 11 points with 6:26 left in the fourth but then missed five straight free throws, including the front end of a 1-and-1. After those missed free throws, Galmore, a Delta State signee, scored eight points down the stretch as Coahoma County pulled away.
Potts Camp finished 8 of 18 from the free throw line and 0 of 5 from 3-point range.
“You have nights like that, where everything you throw up doesn’t go in and everything they throw up does go in,” Dillard said. “This was one of those nights … All year long, our free throws have been our Achilles'.”
Saulsberry finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, and Faulkner finished with 13 points and four assists.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Coahoma County went on a 14-0 run, with 12 points from Abby, to jump ahead 21-4 in the first quarter.
Point Maker: Galmore was 6 of 12 from the field for a game-high 17 points.
Talking Point: “We put Potts Camp back on the map, and now our younger guys have to keep taking us higher. This isn’t the end for us. As soon as spring break is over, we will get back, and we’ll try our best to get back here next year.” – Dillard