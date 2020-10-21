Potts Camp’s football team could miss its final two games of the season due to COVID-19.
According to principal Tana Miller, one person within the football program tested negative for the coronavirus, but a doctor’s recommendation was to treat this person as a positive test due to the person exhibiting symptoms.
Thus, the team will be in quarantine for 14 days unless the second test results come back negative.
No one with the program has tested positive to this point.
Potts Camp was scheduled to play East Union on Friday and then Tishomingo County next week. Due to this week’s forfeit, East Union clinches the Division 1-2A title and No. 1 playoff seed for the third-straight year.
The Urchins are seeking an opponent to replace Potts Camp.