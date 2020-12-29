BOONEVILLE • Baskets weren’t that hard to come by for New Site, which is something most teams can’t say when facing an Ingomar team.
The Royals, ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, shot an astounding 64.7% from the field in a 60-52 win over the No. 6 Falcons at the inaugural Gerald Snider Classic on Tuesday.
Dalton Pounds, a 6-foot-6 senior, led the effort with 19 points. He scored 10 in the third quarter – all in the paint, including a transition dunk – as New Site (14-1) opened up a 42-29 lead.
“They really keyed on (Ethan) Eaton tonight, and I thought they would, and that’s OK,” New Site coach Rick Howell said. “Our flex cut I think was the difference in the ballgame – getting the back cuts and the drives off the elbow, and we’d go to the corner and get it.”
The Royals also often beat Ingomar down the court after inbounding, getting behind the defense for easy layups. They scored 36 points in the paint.
“Every day in practice we run a break, and our point guard, Colton Fitzsimmons, was pushing the ball real well, and we just got back and scored,” Pounds said.
Ingomar (13-4) clawed back in the fourth quarter. Pounds fouled out with 3:28 left, and a layup seconds later by Adin Johnson got the Falcons within 51-46.
New Site was just as good defensively as it was offensively. Ingomar’s Zach Shugars was hemmed in most of the game by a box-13 defense, which dedicated a defender to Shugars with three players back and one up high.
“We ran a little gimmick defense on them to take Shugars out of the game, and he got frustrated and pushed and shoved and got in foul trouble, which is what we thought might happen, and it did,” Howell said.
Shugars finished with 12 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:40 left. Tyson Smithey led Ingomar with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Joel Barber scored 16 for New Site and notched his team’s first eight points of the game. Eaton finished with 12.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: New Site closed the third quarter with a 7-2 spurt, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Fitzsimmons.
Point Maker: Pounds shot 9 of 11 from the field.
Talking Point: “We don’t maintain composure and take poor shots instead of sticking with the things that were giving us a chance to get back in there and compete.” – Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley