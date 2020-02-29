ITTA BENA • The MHSAA Class 6A state championship still runs through Starkville.
The No. 1-ranked Yellow Jackets beat Olive Branch, 65-63, on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament held at Mississippi Valley State University.
Starkville (26-2) advances to the semifinals to play Harrison Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Tied 63-63 with 14.2 seconds left, Starkville senior Forte Prater caught the inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast to hit the game-winning shot, a runner off the glass, with 1.2 seconds left.
“That was just a big play,” Prater said. “With the ball in my hands at the end of the game, I have to make the big shot. Season on the line, I can’t let my senior season end without me taking the last shot.”
Starkville trailed by 12 points at halftime, but stormed back behind three 3-pointers and five free throws. Olive Branch (21-6) was held to only nine points in the quarter, and Starkville led 46-44 going into the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets pushed that lead to five points in the fourth, but Olive Branch’s Wes Taylor cut it to one point.
With 22.4 seconds left, Eric Green hit two free throws to put Starkville up by three, then Olive Branch’s Kyron Pleas hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 14.2 seconds left.
Prater then caught the inbounds and ran down the court for his game-winning shot.
“He did what he was supposed to do,” Starkville coach Greg Carter said. “He went in and finished. Big time play.”
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Prater’s game-winning shot with 1.2 seconds left put Starkville up 65-63.
Point Maker: Reserve Jailen Jones scored 15 points in the second half.
Talking Point: “Jailen played a big game for us. We’ve been waiting for him to have a breakout game for us. We’ve seen it coming. It’s good to see him play like he did today.” – Carter, about Jones.