The Prediction Post is a big part of the Thursday morning routine during football season.
It’s odd to be writing one right now, but at least my legs are fresh.
It’s probably redundant to say “odd” when writing about the 2020 college football season. Odd is understood.
It was odd yesterday to have a football signing day in the middle of a football game week. That was a first.
Signing Day dominated the conversation as it always does. For that reason mostly, some other reasons too, we’re two days away from an Ole Miss-LSU football game with less talk about it than I can remember in my lifetime.
And while there’s no championship on the line it’s not a throw-away game.
Ole Miss will play in a bowl game, time and place to be determined.
LSU has self-imposed a one-year bowl ban. For the Tigers, the game is about a chance to break-even in the 10-game SEC season, not what they’re used to.
For Ole Miss, it’s much more. It’s the chance to further validate an impressive debut season for Lane Kiffin.
A win would put the Rebels 5-4. With the Texas A&M game cancelled there is no break-even regular season for Ole Miss. The Rebels will be either plus-.500 or sub-.500 depending on the LSU outcome.
At the end of the day the LSU game is unlikely to change much either way. There’s a lot of water under the bridge now, and the Rebels are trending up.
Although troubled on defense they’ve been explosive on offense – very explosive. The season has had its hiccups. The record would be better right now had there been better execution and fewer mistakes against Arkansas and Auburn.
Bottom line is the Rebels have learned to finish close games, and they expect to do that now more than they have in recent seasons.
Win or lose, the LSU game won’t change the progress that’s already been made and the excitement that surrounded this team on Signing Day.
But a win could really put a stamp on things.
To be able to say that Ole Miss had a winning record against a conference-only schedule in Lane Kiffin’s first season would be really big. It would be something else for Kiffin and friends to take on the road recruiting. It would further the belief of the players in themselves that they are an up-and-coming factor in the SEC. They’re climbing the ladder. That’s accurate right now, but one more win and a 5-4 regular season finish would really drive that point home.
That win is attainable, but it’s going to have to cover the same path as so many others. That means Matt Corral playing at a high level and matching the other team touchdown for touchdown.
That’s a lot of pressure, but that’s the way it has to be. The Ole Miss defense will likely get a few stops along the way, and the offense has to take advantage of those stops.
Corral hasn’t thrown an interception during the three-game win streak. His last pick was the last play of the game on a forced throw trying to make something happen against Auburn.
While Corral has thrown nine interceptions on the year, six of those came in one game at Arkansas. Right now he’s thrown 102-straight passes without a pick.
Staying away from turnovers was a big reason LSU upset No. 6 Florida in Gainesville last week. The Tigers were plus-3 in turnover margin and had no give-aways.
LSU is on its third quarterback of the season, its second true freshman, but Max Johnson got it done against the Gators by making some plays and managing the offense.
He completed less than 60 percent of his passes and threw for only 239 yards, but he had touchdown throws of 5, 34 and 4 yards. He led touchdown drives of 11 plays-75 yards, nine plays-75 yards and nine plays-84 yards.
He threw no interceptions.
One of LSU’s take-aways was a 68-yard pick six.
The Tigers will be hoping to do to Corral what they did to Florida’s Kyle Trask.
It’s up to Corral to be patient, make right reads and be sure they don’t.
It’s a lot to ask, and it won’t be easy, but it’s what’s been asked of Corral all season, and many times he’s delivered.
It will be interesting to see how Otis Reese lines up with the Ole Miss defense against an opponent that will attempt to run the ball.
Reese’s only game so far has been against Mississippi State. He most often lined up off the ball to read short passes and try to break on the ball quickly.
LSU had 50 rushing attempts against Florida. I’d expect Reese to be around the line of scrimmage more. We’ll see if that makes a difference for the Rebels.
There hasn’t been much talk about this game this week, and I suspect in Baton Rouge there hasn’t been time to dust off the old black-and-white video of the Billy Cannon run that I would see every year during Ole Miss Week growing up in Denham Springs. Maybe they’re getting around to that now.
Chances are this one doesn’t finish 7-3 the way that Billy Cannon game did in 1959.
There will be points scored.
Corral and the Rebels just need to make sure they have one more when it’s all said and done.
Prediction: Ole Miss 45, LSU 44