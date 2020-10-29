When I played high school football we relaxed when we saw Scottlandville on the schedule.
Things have changed in the Baton Rouge area, and now other teams relax when they see Denham Springs.
We’re hoping for better times down there.
Ole Miss has been hoping for better times this season, and Lane Kiffin and his staff have been very close to delivering.
In many ways they have delivered, showing great improvement in offensive balance and efficiency.
Showing that improvement right out of the gate against then-No. 5 Florida and two games later against No. 2 Alabama, heightened expectations.
No doubt it sent some fans scurrying down the schedule to see what games that could count on as W’s.
That’s fools gold in the SEC, but no doubt the team that appeared at the top of any guaranteed wins list was Vanderbilt.
There were low expectations for Vanderbilt before the season started.
Now they’ve had COVID-19 issues that have forced the postponement of one game and have left them with a three-week span since they’ve played.
They Commodores opened the season with a 17-12 loss to No. 10 Texas A&M which raised questions as to whether they might be better than we believed.
It’s that game that has had Kiffin’s attention during preparation.
In the two games that followed Vanderbilt lost 41-7 each time first to LSU then to South Carolina. The Commodores had key players out for COVID and injury reasons during those games.
When the Missouri game for Oct. 17 was postponed Vanderbilt’s scholarship numbers were down to the high 40s.
Some of those guys have returned.
Vanderbilt had to pause football for a bit in the middle of the month. They also had to take a short break because of COVID in preseason camp.
In the big picture, it’s been tough sledding for the Dores. They’re starting a true freshman quarterback in Ken Seals, 6-foot-3 three-star prospect from Texas, and they’ve scored just three offensive touchdowns.
Vanderbilt has a new defensive coordinator in Ted Roof who’s been coaching long enough to wear out a few roofs. He was last in the SEC at Auburn from 2009-2011. Auburn won the national championship in 2010, but Cam Newton probably had more to do with that than Ted Roof.
They’ve been decent defensively against the pass (fourth in the SEC at 240.7 ypg) but less so against the run (13th in the SEC at 211.0 ypg).
Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo can make plays behind the line of scrimmage, and keeping the bad guys out of the backfield has been an issue at times for Ole Miss.
The only team that has been worse than Auburn in rushing defense has been Ole Miss.
The Rebels though have been better the last two weeks. Oddly, that improvement has come as the team has had its own COVID-19 and injury issues which resulted in Kiffin moving from down-the-depth-chart guys on offense to defense.
Running back Tylan Knight and wide receiver Miles Battle both made key plays against Auburn last week, enough to think, “Hey, these guys might help.”
End Tariqious Tisdale and cornerbacks JaKorey Hawkins and Deane Leonard are expected back for Vanderbilt.
It will be interesting to see if Knight and Battle are still part of the mix.
I’d kind of like to see them stick. This defense needed help when it was completely healthy.
It should be noted, however, that in the defense’s two worst games it was facing a couple of the nation’s best offenses in Florida and Alabama.
Vanderbilt’s scholarship numbers are expected to be around the mid-50s for this game, still far below the allowable 85.
The Commodores are expected to get back starting safeties Dashaun Jerkins and Donovan Kaufman. Both missed the South Carolina game.
The bottom line here is Vanderbilt remains weakened, and an Ole Miss team that competed on offense as it did against Florida, Alabama and Kentucky – and even in parts of the last two weeks – should be able to defeat Vanderbilt at full strength.
This is also an Ole Miss team that is still learning how to win, how to trust itself and execute at the biggest moments, how to finish games.
Confidence is fragile.
The Rebels need to find it and play with swagger early against an opponent that could wilt if things don’t go their way.
The freshman QB has been competent. He had no interceptions against South Carolina but threw it to the other guys twice in each of the first two games.
How he responds to time off remains to be seen. It may be good for Seals to catch his breath, but it also means a guy who’s played in only three games now hasn’t seen game speed in three weeks.
This is a game Ole Miss should win.
Players know that, and Kiffin’s challenge is to reel them in and make sure they respect their opponent.
Ole Miss has had two very winnable games slip through its fingers the last two weeks.
If that happens again in a game players know they should win confidence could take a big hit, and there could be damaging effects in the days ahead.
Prediction: Ole Miss 39, Vanderbilt 24