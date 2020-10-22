It started with the Kentucky game, the season opener, where they were outgained in a 29-13 win.
Kentucky controlled the ball and ran 21 more plays, but late turnovers kept the Wildcats from a season-opening win at Auburn.
Auburn was ranked in the top 10 then but certainly looked vulnerable.
And boy did they look vulnerable in Week 2 when they were hammered at Georgia 27-6. That was a matchup of No. 4 and No. 7 then, and Auburn was outclassed.
Red flags were raised.
Then comes the Arkansas game. We knew Arkansas was improving, we knew they were playing hard for Sam Pittman, we could already see that after the Hogs’ 21-14 win at Mississippi State the week before.
But this is Auburn we’re talking about remember, a team that was ranked in the top 10 just the week before when they rolled into Athens.
This is Auburn who fashions itself as one of the elite teams in the SEC.
You have Alabama, you have Georgia. On a given year you might have LSU.
Auburn has always seemed like the middle teenager, the team that was almost in the conversation of SEC elite teams yet in the blink of an eye could be talking about firing its coach.
So it’s that blink of an eye in which we see Auburn as the Tigers visit Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday morning at 11.
If the Auburn name demanded more respect two weeks ago it doesn’t now. It doesn’t strike fear into the heart.
Two weeks ago Alabama visited Oxford, and my thought – shared by others it seemed – was that Ole Miss needed to put its best foot forward and try to avoid major injuries.
Turns out the Ole Miss offense put its best foot forward and in the middle of the fourth quarter had a legit chance to win the game.
The Rebels put up 647 yards and 48 points against the Crimson Tide.
You can talk about having the other team’s signals – and Nick Saban certainly talked about it – and you can ask what’s wrong with the Alabama defense – there was a lot of that too – but in four games nobody else has come close to those numbers against the Tide.
It’s not the Tide that’s rolling into Vaught-Hemingway Saturday.
Not that Auburn should be taken lightly. Wins for Ole Miss in the series are rare, the last one coming in 2015. Ole Miss hasn’t beaten this team in Oxford since 2012.
History though, while fun to talk about, rarely impacts the game.
It was a much better Auburn defense last year, and Ole Miss was throwing to the end zone – at least trying to – for a win on the last play of the game.
The problem then was that Ole Miss was “throwing” for the end zone and had a low probability of making such plays in the Rich Rodriguez offense.
So all this is adding up to an Ole Miss win, right?
Hold on.
It might have looked that way through three games, but now there are 60 disastrous minutes at Arkansas to consider.
There are the seven Matt Corral turnovers to consider.
On the plus side, there’s the Ole Miss defense to consider. After three games it really looked like they were no consideration at all, but they showed a pulse against the Hogs.
That doesn’t mean the Ole Miss defense has “arrived,” not by any stretch.
I thought Arkansas had a rather pedestrian offense going into that game, and Feleipe Franks did nothing to change my mind on that.
Maybe there’s some carry-over for the Ole Miss defense this week, some confidence that comes from a solid performance at Arkansas. The Razorbacks’ offense notwithstanding it was the defense, not the offense, that put Ole Miss in position to win in Fayetteville.
Against Auburn the Rebels will face a better offense and one that’s getting healthier on the line and at running back.
Still, it’s been an offense that can make mistakes, particularly on the road as quarterback Bo Nix threw three interceptions in Columbia last week.
Auburn outgained South Carolina by almost 200 yards but had almost 100 yards in penalties plus the turnovers and lost by a touchdown.
Nix > Feleipe Franks, and freshman back Tank Bigsby and junior receiver Seth Williams are playmakers.
The Ole Miss defense will face a greater challenge than it did against Arkansas.
On the flip side the confidence you might have had in the Ole Miss offense is shaken a bit by the Arkansas performance.
Which Matt Corral will show up, the physical, savvy and efficient Corral of the first three weeks or the seven-turnover version from the Ozarks?
It makes guessing this game more difficult.
One thing you can say about the Ole Miss offense is it still found ways to move the ball last week when it didn’t turn it over.
Credit Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom for a great plan and his players for executing it, but Ole Miss was still at the Arkansas 1 on two separate drives and failed to score. That rarely happens, but Ole Miss managed to pull it off. Score from the 1 twice – and research shows teams often score from the 1 – and Ole Miss wins the game while turning it over seven times.
Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby made adjustments in that game and revived the run in the second half.
I think Kiffin and Lebby install the necessary Corral “fixes” prior to the game. If Kiffin is right, Corral’s biggest issues against Arkansas were trying to force his throws, not working through his progressions, not dumping off to the backs.
Corral looked like Superman the first three weeks and was due for somewhat of a lesser performance.
I’m going to say he makes better decisions more often in this game. No QB is going to be 100 percent in that regard, but three games is enough body of work to show that Corral knows how to do the right thing.
He did the wrong things at Arkansas then got flustered and looked worse at the end because Kiffin left him in the game.
I’m going with the earlier version of Corral for the Auburn game.
If they Rebels can get that plus a little carry-over from the defense they can pull one out.
Prediction: Ole Miss 43, Auburn 39