We in the Gulf South love our heat.
Love to talk about it at least. Whether it’s Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama or Florida, the Gulf South states believe weather can be a significant advantage when the visiting team “ain’t from round here,” as we sometimes say.
I don’t remember the conditions when BYU visited in 2011, but the Cougars had enough stamina at the end for Kyle Van Noy’s sack-fumble-touchdown to suck the life out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and christen what would become a 2-10 voyage for the Rebels.
Saturday forecasts for Oxford and Berkeley are actually similar with The Weather Channel showing 54 percent humidity here and 51 percent humidity in Berkeley, home of the No. 23-ranked Cal Bears.
If Ole Miss fans are looking for a real off-field advantage against the boys from Cal maybe everyone at VHS should wear MAGA caps. That could cause some sort of negative reaction the way the presence of a conservative speaker on campus did days before Ole Miss played there in 2017.
Cal coaches and players say they’re not scared of the weather. They’re hydrating and have a plan, coach Justin Wilcox says.
At the end of the day I suspect God will grant only so much help from the weather. At some point this game will come down to football competency.
There will be some games on the schedule in which the Rebels won’t have much of a chance to win, but I don’t think this is one of them.
The guess here is that Cal is a quality foe to be respected. The Bears have a nice win against Washington, which was picked second in the Pac-12 North. We might know more about Washington after Saturday when the Huskies play at BYU, but that will be too late for the purposes of this discussion.
Start the polls in October, Tommy Tuberville used to say.
Through three games Cal looks to be the team that I read about in preseason, one with a very good defense and an average offense.
The Bears’ secondary has been judged by some to be among the best in the country, and their numbers are solid early this season: 184.3 passing yards per game allowed and No. 14 in pass defense efficiency.
The good news for the Rebels is that the passing game is not their first plan of attack.
Ole Miss is averaging 179 yards a game on the ground, eighth in the SEC and No. 56 in America. The Rebels, though, have looked much better in the last two weeks (237 v. Arkansas, 220 v. Southeastern Louisiana) than they did in the Memphis disaster of 80 yards on 33 carries.
Ole Miss has run the ball 65 percent of the time this season, a figure that could rise considering Cal’s ability in the secondary.
The Bears are giving up 129.3 rushing yards a game which is not bad but not dominant either.
It will look dominant if Ole Miss OC Rich Rodriguez can’t figure out a way to help his linemen keep opposing defenders out the backfield. Southeastern Louisiana, an FCS opponent, had 11 tackles for loss and three sacks last week.
On the flip side, Cal has been an offense that leans to the run (191.3 yards a game). The Rebels, after what seems like an eternity, have been pretty good on the competency meter in run defense. To stop the Bears they’ll have to tackle a big back, Christopher Brown, who is average 108.0 yards a game and carried 36 times against UC Davis in the season opener.
A different twist here is that Brown’s status for the game is unclear. He missed most of the second half of last week’s hang-on-tight-win 23-17 win over North Texas. Asked about Brown earlier this week Wilcox responded as though he’d been asked for nuclear launch codes.
Cal has a productive No. 2 running back in Marcel Dancy, lighter than Brown, but doesn’t have as much depth at the position as Ole Miss does.
Look for quarterback Chase Garbers to be involved in the run game. He was the Bears’ leading rusher against North Texas.
Cal has been less a passing team (159.3 yards a game) which is good news for the Rebels who have been less a passing defense. In fact, coverage has been the primary concern for defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre. Southeastern passed for 309 yards. Credit the Rebels for getting the picks to stop three drives, but Lions quarterback Chason Virgil would passed for more than 309 yards had he hit some receivers who were more than a little open in the secondary.
If this was last year’s Ole Miss offense this would be a matchup of strength against strength.
Now it’s about taking the new identity as the Rebels continue to find their way and probing for the best matchup.
This might be it.
I have long considered this game to be massive on the road to a possible bowl game for the Rebels. They can win this game. I have much less confidence in them to pick off Alabama, LSU or Auburn, but based on what I’ve seen and assuming some level of continued growth it’s reasonable to conclude this team can compete with and possibly defeat Vanderbilt, Missouri and New Mexico State. Mississippi State? Who knows.
A college football season is a living, breathing organism that doesn’t look the same in November that it does in September.
This whole path to a bowl game thing could change if the Rebels are flat and unprepared against Cal.
I’m thinking Matt Luke and his staff also recognize this game for what it is. Perhaps the Rebels themselves sensed that last week and that had something to do with inconsistency throughout the game against Southeastern. Perhaps.
It will take some doing here, but if the Rebels can keep the Bears out of their backfield they can win the game.
Prediction: Ole Miss 23, Cal 19