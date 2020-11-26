Happy Thanksgiving, yall.
It seems strange not to have a football game today, but to quote Lane Kiffin and many others before him, it is what it is.
If you’re an administrator in the position of needing to fire a football coach the Thursday game is helpful. The deed can get done, and official statements can be made on Friday. The unofficial part – the rumors and sightings of the hot coach of the season – can begin on Saturday.
It’s a nicer fit.
Today I’m thankful for many things, one that I don’t have a coaching search this season.
In fact, I’m covering a team that’s trending up.
I’m not covering a dominant team, but I’m covering half a dominant team.
The production of the Ole Miss offense this season gives confidence that the Rebels will win the Egg Bowl for the first time since 2017.
The confidence is well-placed, but it’s not a slam dunk because of the under-performance of the Ole Miss defense.
This defense had shown small signs of improvement in a three-game stretch against Arkansas, Auburn and Vanderbilt.
Then with two weeks to prepare for South Carolina the Rebels won 59-42 but took a giant step back on defense.
Going into the Carolina game Kiffin complimented the Gamecocks run game. He compared them to Kentucky, which was a disaster for Ole Miss as the Wildcats rushed for 400-plus yards.
Maybe that was it. Maybe it was the matchup nightmare, the physical offense that runs straight ahead.
That’s not the kind of offense the Rebels will see against Mississippi State.
Maybe the Bulldogs decide they too can run on Ole Miss, but that’s not Mike Leach’s MO. More likely State will throw it 60 times. They’ll get the ball out of the hands of freshman QB Will Rogers quickly with short routes.
Ole Miss defensive backs will have to break on the ball and tackle in space.
It will be a challenge off the bat for newly eligible safety Otis Reese.
Reese will play quite a bit during the game and will likely start at Star.
His teammates are convinced that he’ll make an immediate impact in spite of not having seen game speed this season.
I don’t doubt that Reese has the potential and high ceiling that Kiffin says he does, but typically it’s not All-SEC level players who transfer. Reese may become that, but one of the reasons he left Georgia was because of playing time and opportunities.
Maybe he’s the next big thing on the Ole Miss defense, and maybe that begins in the Egg Bowl. We’ll see.
Hopefully two weeks of preparation looks better for the Ole Miss defense this time.
Georgia’s plan was to keep the ball in front with the idea that the Bulldogs would make mistakes. They made touchdowns instead and lost just 31-24, an inspired effort against the No. 13-ranked team.
Much was made of State’s effort with only 49 scholarship players.
The Bulldogs have had their share on in-season turmoil. Sometimes you get that back against the wall feeling, and all of a sudden you get some things done on Game Day but just playing hard.
That could be the type of opponent that Ole Miss faces Saturday.
Emotion is always a factor in the Egg Bowl, but we don’t really have a read on emotion from MSU since their coach hasn’t been in this series before, and there were not player interviews in Starkville this week.
Kiffin says he’s prepared his guys to keep emotions in-check.
If both teams do that it will be a different twist for this rivalry.
Oddsmakers had the Rebels as double-digit favorites early in the week, a spread that was down to 9 ½ the last time I checked.
I like the Rebels to win the game because of their offense. It may be a struggle just like the Kentucky and South Carolina games, waiting and hoping for a defensive stop somewhere.
The Bulldogs have had one of the better run defenses in the conference and are coming off a season-low 8 rushing yards allowed against Georgia.
But Texas A&M ran for 186, Alabama 208 and even Vanderbilt had 142. Running on MSU can be done.
The Rebels should be able to run the ball enough to keep the Bulldogs honest and to be able to take some shots in favorable matchups.
Georgia was able to do that with Southern Cal transfer quarterback JT Daniels throwing for 401 yards in his first game.
The most important thing for Ole Miss Saturday will be to play with the composure Kiffin says he’s working to instill in his players.
State will score in this game more than they’re used to scoring, but if Ole Miss avoids turnovers and mistakes as it has on this modest two-game win streak the Rebels will find their way to the end zone, and their defense will get that stop or two at some point in the game.
Prediction: Ole Miss 36, Mississippi State 31