If Ole Miss doesn’t defeat Texas A&M Saturday it’s not going to mathematically eliminate the Rebels from bowl contention.
With respect to mathematics, I’ll eliminate them however.
The Rebels will still be three wins away from eligibility meaning they would have to win three of their last four, a stretch that includes at Auburn on Nov. 2 and at home against LSU on Nov. 16.
I understand that Rudy was a hero at Notre Dame, Appalachian State beat Michigan and March Madness gives us some kind of heart-warming story most years.
I just didn’t see Ole Miss compete long enough against Alabama to make me think the Rebels were a threat to win that game. ( A point is coming, stay with me.)
Since that Alabama game I haven’t seen enough improvement in the secondary – There’s been some – to make me think the Rebels will pull off a shocker down the stretch.
Knocking off A&M would be a mild upset, not a shocker.
Alabama is the only Alabama-type opponent that Ole Miss has seen this season, but Auburn and LSU are going to be closer to that level than anything else the Rebels have seen so far.
I get the feeling that A&M is closer to the Missouri level than the Alabama level. Just comparing scores, A&M didn’t score as much against the Crimson Tide as Ole Miss did but also didn’t give up as much.
Facing a team at the Missouri level didn’t work out too well last week when the Rebels trailed 35-14 at in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium before eventually losing 38-27.
The Rebels, though, competed in the first half. They left points on the table with the holding call on John Rhys Plumlee’s 57-yard touchdown run – He’d have been at an even 200 rushing yards had it stood – and with their own inability to score from inside Missouri’s 1-yard line.
Ole Miss could have had a halftime lead and momentum in the third quarter.
Would it have played out differently? Perhaps, but there were still those disturbing run busts by the defense. They haven’t done that this season, but the scars from run defense the last three seasons are still fresh in the minds for many.
It’s a home game at night this week, but home hasn’t necessarily been a safe haven for the Rebels. It was nice for Arkansas and Vanderbilt, but they’re Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
In order to climb in the SEC the Rebels have to compete and win against middling SEC teams, and I think that’s what A&M is.
They competed with Clemson, but so did North Carolina.
They struggled with Arkansas more than Ole Miss did. I don’t hold that against them completely because teams get better, but it doesn’t support a theory that A&M is beyond middling in the conference, nor does the Aggies current record of 3-3 and 1-2.
Numerically the Aggies have been better than Ole Miss defensively, similar on the ground but more stingy through the air and with points allowed in general.
They’ve got a quarterback with a pulse, the kind that gives the Rebels trouble.
Kellen Mond is No. 7 in the SEC in pass efficiency. He’s thrown 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions.
He’s also a big part of the running plan, which is something the Rebels haven’t faced since Alabama. Vanderbilt’s Riley Neal was not going to run. Missouri’s Kelly Bryant might have run more, but he was just coming off the injury.
Tua Tagovailoa can motor. Ole Miss took a “containment” approach against the Alabama quarterback who passed for 418 yards and six touchdowns.
The Rebels got to Neal but not to Bryant, and Bryant hit open receivers downfield.
If Ole Miss is going to pull off the mild upset they need to disrupt Mond.
I like the Rebels to be better against the run. I think there’s enough body of work to believe that last week’s run busts against Missouri were an isolated incident and not a trend.
Defensively for Ole Miss this game will turn on how the Rebels keep Mond in front of them and whether defensive backs can make enough plays – interceptions and PBUs – to offset the third-down completions.
I think the Missouri game helped OC Rich Rodriguez get a feel for how to use his quarterbacks. That didn’t really happen until late in the third quarter when he began swapping them out on any given play. Before then Missouri was able to adjust to Plumlee first and then to Matt Corral.
With Rodriguez having had a week to process this he’ll come up with some creative ways to use those guys. Probably.
This is a big game for Ole Miss because it gives the Rebels a fighting chance for a bowl game, but it also gives them a chance to change perception.
They have two middling SEC opportunities remaining – Texas A&M and Mississippi State.
If they can win those games they can make a statement that the program is rising in the SEC.
To beat the Aggies they’re going to have to play cleaner than they did a week ago, but they’re also going to have to make winning plays at the critical moments.
They can’t compete in the first half and get outscored 17-0 in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter. That was reminiscent of the second quarter at Alabama. Alabama’s 31-0 run was much worse, of course, but the point is the Missouri game got out of hand in one stretch of time, and Ole Miss can’t allow that to happen.
There’s a better chance for Ole Miss to make those plays at home against Texas A&M than on the road at Missouri.
There are probably more reasons to pick against Ole Miss than with them in this game, but I like the Rebels chances here better than I did at Missouri.
Sometimes you need to pick an upset, even if it’s a mild one.
Prediction: Ole Miss 25, Texas A&M 24