There weren’t just a ton of expectations for Lane Kiffin’s first Ole Miss team, but sometimes expectations change on the fly.
So if you take this current team, which has shown itself to be very proficient on offense and suspect on defense, there will be disappointment if the Rebels don’t reel in a few more wins down the stretch.
Starting with South Carolina Saturday night at 6:30.
With four out of seven SEC games postponed for COVID-19 issues I was hoping this one would move to an earlier start, but it doesn’t look like that will be the case.
When you look across the SEC and see what other teams have gotten done so far you like Ole Miss’ chances against Mississippi State and LSU, perhaps not so much against Texas A&M, but whether that game gets played next week or not is up in the air.
And you like the Rebels’ chances against South Carolina, which after a competitive start to the season has had a severe turnaround in its last two games with a 52-24 loss at LSU and a 48-3 loss at home to A&M.
It’s been a bit perplexing.
The Gamecocks nearly knocked off a ranked Tennessee team in the opener. The Vols were better then than they are now.
South Carolina in Week 2 was competitive against Florida just as Ole Miss had been the week before.
The Gamecocks hammered Vanderbilt which deserves an asterisk – just as Ole Miss’ win does – because almost everyone – almost – hammers Vanderbilt this season.
The Gamecocks also did something Ole Miss couldn’t should have done. They beat Auburn.
While South Carolina should have carried some momentum into Baton Rouge the fall from mildly competitive was hard and fast.
The Gamecocks even had a week between LSU and A&M to get some things right but did not.
So which version of South Carolina will Ole Miss see, the competent one of the season’s first month or the more recent one?
Will players play harder in response to the barrage of questions surrounding the future of coach Will Muschamp?
Kiffin is preparing for the competent Gamecocks.
Even when competent the South Carolina offense has been something less than dynamic. Kiffin compares the Gamecocks’ rushing attack to Kentucky.
That ought to scare Ole Miss fans since the Cats rushed for 408 against the Rebels.
There are key differences in that comparison, however.
Whether it’s Collin Hill or Ryan Hillinski the Gamecocks won’t have a runner at QB the way Kentucky did. There will be a package for freshman Luke Doty, the designated running quarterback, but he won’t be the every-down guy.
Unless the Rebels can’t stop him, and then things change.
The Rebels have gotten better against the run, but they’ve gotten better against two of the league’s lesser running teams – Arkansas which ranks No. 9 and Vanderbilt which ranks No. 13.
Statistically, South Carolina has been better on the ground than Arkansas, but that’s largely due to one man – Kevin Harris.
Basically, the Rebels will be tested to see exactly how much they have improved against the run. Harris is a solid back – low to the ground and physical and third in the SEC at 95.7 yards a game – and if they can stop him they’ll have more evidence for the argument of improvement.
While South Carolina may indeed have a different starter at quarterback they won’t be sending out a rookie as Hillinski started 11 games as a true freshman last year.
The job went to the graduate transfer Hill in September largely due to Hill’s familiarity with the offense run by new coordinator Mike Bobo during Hill’s time as the quarterback at Colorado State.
Hill was benched for Hillinski last week against A&M but not early enough for Hillinski to have a chance to make a difference.
The Gamecocks have gotten fair production from their defensive line, and it will be a challenge for the Ole Miss offensive line to keep the other guys from making plays behind the line.
If they can do that the Rebels should find some room in the run game and some favorable matchups in the passing game.
Auburn, while losing, ran 83 plays to Carolina’s 67 and outgained the Gamecocks 481-297.
In its two lop-sided losses South Carolina gave up 541 yards to LSU, 530 to A&M.
This is a big game for Ole Miss (see changing expectations above).
Win, and the Rebels match their total number of conference wins over the last two seasons.
On the mend from NCAA sanctions, Ole Miss has been next to last in the SEC for the last three years.
If the Rebels hope to climb from bad to mediocre they have to start beating middling SEC teams. They pulled one out at Kentucky but let chances slip away against Arkansas and Auburn.
If you’re going to climb you have to beat the teams that look like you, and right now South Carolina looks a lot more like Ole Miss than do Florida or Alabama.
The Vanderbilt game was nice but expected and won’t give the Rebels the jolt of confidence they need that beating South Carolina would.
Maybe Ole Miss executes and gets it done this week.
Prediction: Ole Miss 42, South Carolina 22