Baldwyn’s football season continues to get wrecked by COVID-19.
The Bearcats came off a two-week quarantine on Tuesday after four players and two coaches tested positive, resulting in the cancelations of their games with Belmont and Thrasher, giving the latter team a free Division 1-1A win.
On Friday, Baldwyn was set for its first action since Sept. 11, when it suffered a 26-14 loss to Nettleton. But COVID struck the Coldwater locker room and has now canceled Friday’s contest.
“We are just going to go on about our business,” said Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray. “I’m at peace with it because there is nothing you can do about it.”
Baldwyn’s originally scheduled season opener on Sept. 4 against Water Valley was also canceled due to the Blue Devils being in quarantine.
Gray said his team will now use this week to prepare for its next game at Biggersville, which is 4-0 on the season and the reigning 1-1A champ.
Baldwyn’s record is officially 1-2 overall, 1-1 in division despite actually playing just one game.
The Bearcats and Biggersville square off next Thursday, Oct. 8.
Saltillo sweep
Saltillo’s girls swept the top three spots at the Tupelo Invitational on Saturday.
Mia Card, Madison Jones and Emma Kate White finished 1-2-3 and crossed the line within 1.44 seconds of each other. Card had a winning time of 19 minutes, 52.18 seconds. Jones finished in 19:52.44 and White in 19:53.62.
“I hope that they run for each other and not against each other,” coach Charles Covington said. “I think they do. I think they’re running pretty well as a team right now.”
It was the first race of the season for Jones, Saltillo’s top runner. The Mississippi State commit was hampered by a stress reaction injury.
“She’s rested, and it looked like she was certainly recovered,” Covington said.
TCPS meet
Tupelo Christian is hosting a big cross country meet on Saturday.
TCPS, the reigning Class 1A champ in both boys and girls, is among 22 schools participating. Also in the field is Saltillo, whose girls have won five-straight 5A titles.
Kossuth, which saw its boys and girls both finish second at last year’s 3A meet, is also competing.
The meet begins at 8:30 a.m.