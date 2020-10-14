Nettleton’s football team is rolling but could hit a roadblock this week.
On this episode, Brad and Dillon look back at the Tigers’ big 55-20 win over Kossuth (1:46), in which QB Davis Oswalt accounted for five touchdowns. The win puts Nettleton at 5-0 overall, 2-0 in Division 1-3A play. But up next is a trip to rival Amory (12:14), the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school.
The guys also recap the defensive slugfest between Itawamba AHS and Shannon (4:38), as well as East Union’s critical division win over Walnut (7:35).
Looking ahead, New Albany meets Corinth in a showdown of prolific offenses (8:32), while Tupelo gets back on the field when it hosts Lewisburg (10:57).
The volleyball playoffs began Tuesday, and Brad reviews Oxford’s convincing win against Starkville (14:05). Dillon saw Hickory Flat roll past West Union (17:28), and the Alcorn Central-Amory match went down to the wire (19:45).
The guys also have a Shoutout (21:19) and Ath-uh-letes of the Week (21:45).
Check it out on: