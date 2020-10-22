Football division titles are on the line for several teams this Friday.
Brad and Dillon look at three big games featuring division co-leaders. In 1-3A, Amory faces Booneville (9:58). In 1-4A, Corinth visits Ripley (11:47). And in 2-4A, Itawamba AHS battles Pontotoc (14:28).
The guys also look back at some of last week’s games, including Corinth’s shootout win against New Albany (1:48). Amory shut out Nettleton in a surprisingly low-scoring game (4:51). And in a pair of shockers, both West Point and Starkville lost (6:38).
On the volleyball court, four area teams will play for a state championship on Saturday (19:39). Pontotoc, Belmont, Walnut and Hickory Flat all advanced to the finals. The guys also have a Shoutout (22:23) and Athletes of the Week (23:48).
