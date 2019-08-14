Listen now: http://preprally.djournal.com/
Hard to believe, but some actual football will be played this weekend.
On this episode, Brad and Dalton preview some of the jamboree games scheduled for Friday and Saturday (8:46), including Tupelo at Amory and Kossuth at Saltillo.
They also check in on Baldwyn (1:56), which is looking to rebound from last season’s 3-8 record. The Bearcats have been moved down to Class 1A and have a chance to do big things with the experience they have returning, including QB Maddux Richey.
Tupelo Christian Prep also has high expectations (5:30), which are bolstered by the return of tailback Josh Berry. He tore his ACL late last season but appears to be in good form this preseason.
For more high school football content, be sure to pick up a copy of the annual Football Journal magazine, which comes out Sunday (12:07).
Also today, the guys talk about Pontotoc volleyball (13:04) and give a Shoutout to the Tupelo 49ers (15:19).