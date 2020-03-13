While most of the sports world stood still for the last 48 hours, the Mississippi high school sports scene was still proceeding – but not without a cloud of doubt.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the NBA suspended its season, the NCAA canceled all of its spring sports for the remainder of the school year, and even the Masters was postponed.
On Friday, NASCAR called off its next two races.
Despite all of that and more, the Mississippi High School Activities Association announced in a press release that high school teams will continue to play while they closely monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state.
Sports currently in season are baseball, softball, golf, tennis, track and field, archery and powerlifting.
While there were no immediate plans in place to restrict high school activities, however, the sanctioning body said it is prepared to place restrictions as the need arises based on input from their sports medicine advisory committee.
Those precautions may include restricting fan attendance, postponing or canceling contests with out-of-state schools, or suspending competition completely if necessary.
“This whole situation is tough on the kids,” Mooreville baseball coach Derek Thompson said Thursday. “These players only get four years to play sports, and with the chance that one of those years gets taken away, it’s tough. Especially for the seniors.”
The MHSAA left it open to school administrators to reserve the right to postpone any competition or contest.
Columbus High School, along with the Lowndes County school district (West Lowndes, New Hope and Caledonia), suspended all athletic activities until further notice on Friday morning. The LCSD hopes to resume school and sports on Wednesday, March 18.
Just after noon, Tupelo High School athletic director Eddie Moore tweeted that "all sports for Tupelo schools are cancelled for the upcoming week."
Friday afternoon, TCPS also extended its spring break through March 22 and Oxford School District announced that its schools would be closed through at least March 27.
The first step for most schools that remain open would likely be to play without fans, policies the NCAA and the SEC first implemented before canceling their seasons.
It would be different at the high school level, though, as the majority of fans that attend sporting events in high school are family and friends of the players. Some of those parents, including Matt Scott, have never missed one of their children's games.
Scott is the father of Mooreville sophomore Jacob Scott, who is the Troopers’ leading hitter through the team’s first 10 games.
“I think the players would take it better than the parents would,” Scott said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever missed any sporting events for any of my kids since they were little. I coached my son all the way until the last couple of years, now we just want to watch them.”
“It would be like a glorified practice,” Thompson said.
While suspended seasons would impact every player on the team, it most impacts the seniors whose careers come to an end after high school.
Thompson said he hasn’t taken any initiative with his seniors to explain the situation, but said he was going to have a meeting with the team and seniors before Thursday night’s win over Belmont.
“One of the one-liners that coaches go to in their pregame speeches before a big game is to play this game like it’s the last one you’re going to play,” Thompson said. “That very well may be the case from here on out.”
Mooreville senior Brady Holladay was simple with his answer about the coronavirus impacting his senior year. “It sucks,” Holladay said.
“This is my last year," Holladay said. "If it goes out like this, it just happens the way it happens but I’d much rather finish out the season. If it falls, it falls.”
In Thursday's statement, the MHSAA said it was going to continue to do everything possible to complete championship competition as scheduled.
"The MHSAA will follow the recommendations from our state agencies for prevention and preparation and will update member school administrations with new information as it is received," the press release stated.