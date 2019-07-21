STARKVILLE • For the third-straight year, Dak Prescott returned to Mississippi State for his annual summer football camp.
On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback welcomed over 350 children between first and eighth grade for the two-day event held at Mississippi State’s practice field. He, with the help of current and former MSU players, worked with the kids on football skills.
Prescott is partnered with ProCamps Worldwide to host football camps in Starkville, Dallas, and Haughton, Louisiana – three places that he said made him the man and football player he is today – each summer.
“I told the campers and the parents before that I get the privilege to do a lot of cool things and meet a lot of cool people, but being back in Starkville, the welcome you get, the love you get, there’s nothing like it,” Prescott said. “It’s the reason I came to school here however many years ago and it’s the reason i come back every offseason. I make sure I give these people what they give to me.”
A luncheon for underprivileged campers followed the event on Saturday, and the camp will continue this morning. A luncheon for women involved with the American Cancer Society will follow today’s camp.
Prescott is in a partnership with the American Cancer Society, and said that the partnership means everything to him. Prescott’s mom, Peggy, passed away due to colon cancer in November of 2013, and he has used his platform to raise awareness for the disease since.
Personal stake
“Cancer is near and dear to my heart, affecting and touching my most inspirational person and the person who means the most in my life,” Prescott said. “Just to be able to connect with them and partner with them and give hope and give faith and meet some of the women that are survivors or the women going through it.
“I’m thankful for that partnership.”
Prescott is entering his fourth season in the NFL as the Cowboys starting quarterback, which is the final year of his rookie contract. The two-time pro bowler and former Rookie of the Year will make just over $2 million this season.
He could be looking to get a max deal worth around $30 million, and his agent has “broached a deal in the range of $34 million annually,” according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.
Before the media availability on Saturday morning, the media was asked to keep all questions camp-related.