STARKVILLE • Often when freshmen discuss their development during their first year of college they refer to the improvements they make from a size and strength perspective.
Sure, Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston Jr. made strides in those areas last season but he believes his biggest transformation was made on the mental side of things.
“When I first came here, I just thought I was a big recruit coming out of Louisiana and I’d get a lot of playing time,” Preston said. “That wasn’t the case. As I redshirted, I just got my mind right. I needed to know my assignments and what I’ve got to do and how to contribute.”
Self-discipline is an area where the St. James native admitted he experienced them most growth, now entering his redshirt freshman year with the Bulldogs.
“College is a whole different game and accountability is the biggest thing,” Preston said. “In high school, I can definitely say I was lacking. Accountability has been my biggest quality in college because you can’t miss meetings, practice or workouts because people hold you accountable for that. I’m definitely more mature this year because I know what’s at stake, I know what I don’t want to happen.”
Two veteran safeties now playing in the NFL, Johnathan Abram and Mark McLaurin, took Preston Jr. under their wing during their final season in Starkville last year and tried to teach him the proper approach to playing on the SEC level and beyond.
“John and Mark are two great examples for me as a young guy,” Preston Jr. said. “They let me know what it is I needed to do to get where they’re at right now. John was always harping to me that I needed to be more consistent. Consistency is what wins games and gets noticed so that’s my biggest thing now in practice.”
The 6-foot, 200-pounder did see action in one game last year, recording a tackle in the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin.
“It was cool playing in your first college game,” Preston Jr. said. “This is what you dream of and obviously the next step is the NFL. But it was big to be able to play in front of a big crowd of people. My parents were out there and I got my first tackle so it was good.”
Preston Jr. is working hard to earn playing time in Bob Shoop’s secondary and is also providing MSU with another weapon on special teams as well.
“Wherever coach Shoop puts me in at, I’m going to contribute,” Preston Jr. said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to help this team.”