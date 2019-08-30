With a long summer winding down and deer, duck and small game seasons just around the corner, cleaning out any of last year’s provender remaining in the freezer is high on the job list for hunters everywhere. From grilled poppers to soups to meats ground freshly after a thaw, the options are all but endless.
Grilled poppers are a great appetizer or main course and can involve a wide variety of meats and components. A typical recipe starts with fresh jalapeño peppers that have been split lengthwise and had their seeds removed. Onto this, stack a dab of cream cheese, a touch of Worcestershire sauce, a slice of dove or duck breast or any other wild game meat, then wrap it all in a half slice of bacon, pinning it all together with a toothpick, then bake or grill.
When you’re slicing, try to keep all the components about the same size for consistent cooking.
Soup’s on
One of the simplest ways to use an otherwise mismatched variety of game is in a soup or stew. Served at weeknight family dinners, to friends and fellow outdoorsmen at hunting camp or portioned out in single servings to take for lunch, a hearty concoction you make up yourself can add that much more satisfaction to eating your own game. As long as you don’t grossly over season the soup and you cook it long enough to make sure everything in it is done, there’s really no wrong way to go about it, just ways, good ways and better ways. Even if there’s no recipe for what you have in mind, making it up as you go can yield some positive surprises, provided you follow a few general rules.
First, plan a soup that would be edible even without the game you intend to add. Chopping celery, onions and green peppers, then cooking the lot in a small amount of bacon fat or vegetable oil is an excellent place to start as the base for almost any soup. If you want to sear the meat you’ll be adding later on, do that first, then take it up and cook the chopped vegetables until the onions are translucent. You can use carrots also or instead of green peppers if you like.
To this you’ll add your liquid. Water and broth based soups are easier to make than gumbos or cream soups because they don’t really require any special skills or constant attention, just water and broth. Chicken broth especially adds a good bit of flavor, but using broth entirely instead of water may well make the finished product too salty. Using broth for about half the total liquid is a good place to start. You can always add more salt later if you want.
Seasoning the soup well is key, but it’s important not to overdo it. Any ground spice or herb, like black pepper, will be more powerful in a soup than in other applications because every speck of the flavor-bearing oil will cook out into solution, so be mindful that a little goes a long way. Plan to give your soup a long simmer, a couple hours or more, so you can add whatever seasonings you favor a little at a time, tasting as you go
Including wild rice, pearled barley or any other grain is a good way to thicken and add texture any soup. In the case of barley, it adds flavor as well as character.
To all of the above, add any game in pretty much any quantity you like. If the soup appears to be getting too thick, just add more water or broth. As you’re preparing the thawed meat, check it over one more time to make sure it’s clean, then slice it into bite sized pieces. In the case of doves, ducks and other birds, check carefully for any shot that may remain. Soup is a great way to experiment with cooking the game you bring in because most mistakes are adjustable and are almost always edible.
Fine grind
Large cuts of meat frozen whole can be thawed, ground and refrozen for more flexible use.
“You can use (ground venison) in just about anything,” Bubba Tutor, of Bubba’s Wild Game Processing, near Pontotoc, says. “It makes good chili, Hamburger Helper or spaghetti. You can pat it out and cook it like hamburgers.”
Butcher shops can provide fat trimmings, but a great way to add fat to your homemade ground meat is by adding packages of breakfast sausage. These have a high fat content and mix well with newly-made burger.
Venison burgers containing added fat do very well on the grill alongside traditional beef burger and other meats.